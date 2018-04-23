20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh; driver charged

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car overturned Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.

Officers said 21-year-old Samuel Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.

Beadle and 20-year-old Zachery Riggle were taken to WakeMed.

Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital and Beadle remains in serious condition.

Beadle faces death by motor vehicle and reckless driving charges.

