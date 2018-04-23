20-year-old killed, 1 injured after vehicle overturns in Raleigh

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car overturned Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.

Officers said a 21-year-old driver and their 20-year-old passenger were taken to WakeMed.

The passenger was declared deceased, and the driver remains in serious condition.

Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities have not said if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
