RALEIGH (WTVD) --One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car overturned Sunday night.
Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.
Officers said 21-year-old Samuel Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Beadle and 20-year-old Zachery Riggle were taken to WakeMed.
Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital and Beadle remains in serious condition.
Beadle faces death by motor vehicle and reckless driving charges.
OTHER RALEIGH NEWS: Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman found at Knights Inn