One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car overturned Sunday night.Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.Officers said 21-year-old Samuel Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.Beadle and 20-year-old Zachery Riggle were taken to WakeMed.Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital and Beadle remains in serious condition.Beadle faces death by motor vehicle and reckless driving charges.