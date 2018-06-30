SHOOTING

20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sanford Latin Dance Studio shooting

Dominique Devonn Williams

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sanford police have arrested a man for a shooting at a birthday party in Sanford that left six people hurt and one person dead June 24.

Dominique Devonn Williams, 20, of Raleigh, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is being held in Lee County Jail under no bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 2, 2018.

A fight broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio when an unknown suspect(s) opened fired at the partygoers.
Several victims were transported to Central Carolina Hospital. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds and one man was pronounced dead.

The case is still under investigation by the Sanford Police Department.

The victims involved:
  • Travis Jamarian Mclean-- 27-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased at Central Carolina Hospital.

  • Malika Tyshae Harris-- 25-year-old female from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg.

  • Savon Khalili Rollins--24-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

  • Joseph James Roscoe--24-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the foot.

  • Travis Maurice Mclaughlin--30-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

  • Tasha Tejuana McDonald--41-year-old female from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

  • Dominique Devonn Williams--20-year-old male from Sanford who sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919)-775-8268.

