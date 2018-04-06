More than 20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire, burn hazard

(Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Spirit Halloween is recalling more than 20,000 of their Paw Patrol Marshall hats with flashlights due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the company, the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing it to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.

So far, there have been four reports of the toy overheating; however, no injuries have been reported.

The affected hats are red with a yellow ribbon, have black and white spotted dog ears, and a black flashlight attached to the side.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.

The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in the label under the ear on the hat.

Consumers take the hats away from children, remove the batteries, dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.

Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
recallproduct recallschildrentoyssafety
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him
Police: Ohio man arrested for attacking woman with pizza
Suspect in custody after devices detonate at Sam's Club
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Apex Publix employee gets police award for turning in cash
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
Wilson County pair sentenced for sex trafficking of minor
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
Bladen County wildfire scorches more than 500 acres
More News