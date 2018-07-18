21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The grand jury has indicted Samuel Beadle in the death of his friend, 20-year-old Zachery Riggle.

Beadle, 21, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.

Officers said Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.

Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital.
