Police are looking for a suspect in a double shooting that left one person dead in Fayetteville overnight.Officials identified the man as 21-year-old Shyheim Melvin.The shooting happened just after midnight in the 500 block of Glen Canyon Drive.According to police, the suspect(s) opened fire in the area, striking two people.One person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he or she is listed in serious condition.Loved ones said Melvin lived at a home on the street with family members and mostly kept to himself.Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person(s) responsible.Those with information are asked to call detective L. Donegain at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).