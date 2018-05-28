CRIME

Fayetteville police looking for information in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Police are looking for a suspect in a double shooting that left one person dead in Fayetteville overnight.

Officials identified the man as 21-year-old Shyheim Melvin.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 500 block of Glen Canyon Drive.

According to police, the suspect(s) opened fire in the area, striking two people.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he or she is listed in serious condition.

Loved ones said Melvin lived at a home on the street with family members and mostly kept to himself.

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Those with information are asked to call detective L. Donegain at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
person killedshootinghomicide investigationfayetteville newsFayettevillefatal shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Proposed NC bill would allow some marijuana convictions to be expunged
Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up skirt at Walmart
4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Former Carrabba's employee arrested for embezzling over $14,000
Garner police find 17-year-old burglary suspect in clothes dryer
More crime
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help in identifying men who burglarized Sanford home
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
Show More
Woman held captive by boyfriend slips note to vet for help
Veterans service, struggles highlight importance of Freedom Balloon Fest
Pizza shop employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store
Flash flood surges through Maryland community
22-year-old woman killed in crash involving dirt bike in Durham
More News