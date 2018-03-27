22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy

More than 20 nations on three continents Monday vowed to boot Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, just as the United States announced it was responding by expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers.
The United Kingdom earlier this month sent home 23 Russian diplomats -- after saying Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England -- and the following countries said Monday they, too, were expelling Russian diplomats -- at least 115 total:
U.S.: 60 diplomats (and it said it would close Russia's consulate in Seattle)
Ukraine: 13 diplomats
Canada: 4 diplomats (and denying three others' applications)
France: 4 diplomats
Germany: 4 diplomats
Poland: 4 diplomats
Lithuania: 3 diplomats
Czech Republic: 3 diplomats
Netherlands: 2 diplomats
Italy: 2 diplomats
Denmark: 2 diplomats
Spain: 2 diplomats
Albania: 2 diplomats (announced Tuesday local time)
Estonia: 1 diplomat
Latvia: 1 diplomat
Romania: 1 diplomat
Finland: 1 diplomat
Croatia: 1 diplomat
Hungary: 1 diplomat
Sweden: 1 diplomat
Norway: 1 diplomat
The president of the European Community, Donald Tusk, suggested there could be more measures to come.
Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement today protesting the U.S. and European expulsions of Russian diplomats, calling it a "provocative step" and warning that Russia will respond. It did not say explicitly how it would act, but after the U.K. kicked out 23 Russians this month, Russia expelled 23 British diplomats.
Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were found slumped over, unconscious on a park bench in the southern English town of Salisbury. The U.K. has accused Russia of bearing responsibility for the March 4 attack, which British officials say involved a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed secretly by Russia -- an assessment shared by the United States.
Russia has denied any involvement.
ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed reporting from London, ABC News' Clark Bentson contributed reporting from Rome and ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed reporting from Moscow.
