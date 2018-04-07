A 19-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old man is facing robbery charges after a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday morning.Police identified the man who died as 19-year-old Deandre Carney.Carney would have turned 20 years old on April 29.The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.When officers arrived they found Carney dead from gunshot wounds.Officers also found a juvenile and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The juvenile is in stable condition. The 22-year-old man -- identified as Willie Richardson -- is being treated at Duke hospital. Richardson is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.