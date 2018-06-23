SHOOTING

27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County

Dunn man wounded in officer-involved shooting (WTVD)

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 27-year-old man was wounded and will be charged after he fired at multiple law enforcement officers during a domestic assault call Friday night.

Trevor West will be charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of assault on a female once he is released from Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

According to Harnett County officials, two Dunn City police officers and two Harnett County deputies responded to a call on Pope Road in Dunn for a domestic assault with weapons.

The four officers found West armed and flashing a handgun.

Authorities say West failed to comply and began to shoot at the officers when two officers returned fire.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as a matter of protocol.
