27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County

A 27-year-old man was wounded and will be charged after he fired at multiple law enforcement officers during a domestic assault call Friday night.Trevor West will be charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of assault on a female once he is released from Cape Fear Valley Hospital.According to Harnett County officials, two Dunn City police officers and two Harnett County deputies responded to a call on Pope Road in Dunn for a domestic assault with weapons.The four officers found West armed and flashing a handgun.Authorities say West failed to comply and began to shoot at the officers when two officers returned fire.The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as a matter of protocol.