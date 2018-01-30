280,000 rattles recalled over choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting a recall of 280,000 baby rattles after reports of the products breaking and becoming a choking hazard.VTech is pulling their Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles, saying the ears on the elephant can break off, posing a choking hazard.As of Tuesday, the company has reported five instances where the ears have broken; however, no injuries have been reported.The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Amazon.com, Meijer, Zulily.com, and several other retailers from November 2015 through November 2017.Anyone with an affected product should have their child stop using the rattle and contact the company for a full refund at 1 (800) 521-2010