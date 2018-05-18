2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner

Joseph Murchison

Spring Lake Police said Friday evening that a second man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a business owner May 1.Theodore Lee Jr, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Winfred Alfonza Worthy.Lee was already in custody - he was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center in Goldsboro on an unrelated charge for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from an April 26 incident in Goldsboro.On Thursday, police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Davone Murchison in Fayetteville. He's also charged with first-degree murder.Police have said they believe Worthy, co-owner of a towing business, was targeted, and witnesses said two men were inside a car that drove off in a green, mid-1990's Lincoln Town Car, after the shooting.Spring Lake police ask anyone with any information regarding this homicide to please call (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).