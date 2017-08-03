2nd arrest made in Raleigh shooting

Eric Lamont Dillard (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department said Thursday it has charged a second person in a shooting on Pebble Beach Drive Tuesday night.

Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday, police said they charged Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting.

Two people were killed in back-to-back shootings within three hours of each other Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh police investigate 2 fatal shootings less than 3 hours apart

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city. 21-year-old Taheem Ivory Lassiter died of his injuries.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected.
