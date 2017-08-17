2nd body found in Harnett County investigation

Robin Chalmers Brown and Michael Todd Denning

Sheriff Wayne Coats says a second body has been found as his deputies investigate another death Thursday morning.Sheriff Coats said around 6:30 p.m., the unidentified body was located on a dirt path in a wooded area off Cool Springs Road near the intersection of Womack Road in Broadway.The body is significantly decomposed. Based on evidence at the scene, Coats said that the body is believed to be that of a white female in her 20s to 30s and approximately 125 to 140 pounds.Earlier, Coats announced that two men are under arrest after a body was found in a backyard in the Coats area early Thursday morning.Around 12:30 a.m., deputies got a call about a disturbance/assault at a home at 2028 Bailey Road.When they arrived, they found two men and the body of 39-year-old Marcus Lester Fisher of Dunn.His body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.Authorities arrested 33-year-old Robin Chalmers Brown of Lillington and 37-year-old Michael Todd Denning of 2028 Bailey Road.They are facing conceal and failure to report a death charges.The locations of the two bodies are about 20 miles apart. Sheriff Coats didn't say how the two cases are related.