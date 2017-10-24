Second man arrested in alleged Kinston dogfighting investigation

Juan Derico Rufus (Credit: Lenoir County Detention Center)

KINSTON (WTVD) --
A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged dogfighting ring in Kinston.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Juan Derico Rufus and charged him with felony dogfighting.

Rufus was booked into the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond

His arrest was the result of an on-going investigation into a dogfighitng ring that was reported on Saturday.

During the initial investigation, Hal Tyler Jr. was arrested and charged with felonious dogfighting.

Hal Tyler Jr.



Police report two dogs were injured during the fight; one received 48 staples to its face and neck.

This puppy received 48 staples to the face and neck


READ MORE: Puppy gets 48 staples after dog fight; NC man arrested
