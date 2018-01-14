3 charged after stealing over 100K worth of NCDOT property

Charles Bryant Jr., Renee Whisenant, and Michael Cavanagh (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Three people have been charged in connection with thefts that were reported from the North Carolina Department of Transportation office in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the $102,730 worth of NCDOT property was stolen on December 14, 2017.

Charles Bryant, Jr., 42, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony larceny, embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense. Authorities said Bryant was an employee of the NCDOT.

Michael Cavanagh, 54, and Renee Whisenant, 43, were each charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense.

Authorities say some of the property has been located.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arresttheftWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will we see more snow on Wednesday?
Lisa McKay dies after battle with cancer
Mom searches for daughter, messages claim she's dead
Duke Energy wants to conserve electricity during cold snap
2 dead after vehicle collides with train in Nash County
2 injured after car soars into second floor of building
Teen arrested after dad finds child porn on cell phone
State troopers locate missing man 720 miles from home
Show More
Man accused of killing mom after fight over video game
Woman injured in shooting at party in Wayne County
3 injured in Durham apartment fire
Shots fired at Tarboro police car after traffic stop
1 dead, 3 injured in Fayetteville house fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
More Photos