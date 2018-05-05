3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach

Authorities say three people died in a multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach.Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden tells the Sun News of Myrtle Beach that three are: 25-year-old Nicolas Norris and Gulnoza Tashmatova, both of Myrtle Beach, and 24-year-old Kristie Drewes of Conway.Two died at the scene while Tashmatova died at Grand Strand Medical Center.The wreck happened Friday evening and involved several vehicles, including a motorcycle.