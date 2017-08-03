3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist

What some believe may be the longest armed robbery trial in Wake County has ended with guilty verdicts against three defendants.Two of the three robbers - Jamel Melvin and Javeal Baker - were found guilty of armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping charges.Kianna Baker, Javeal's mother, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact of armed robbery.It took a month to try the case.It was, that three heavily armed men burst into the offices of the Walnut Creek Amphitheatre in Raleigh and made off with nearly $500,000 in receipts.They were on the loose for more than a month before Raleigh police rounded up all the suspects.The third man charged in the case, Adjani Bryant - has yet to be tried.