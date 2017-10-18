3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting (WTVD)

EDGEWOOD, Maryland --
A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.



Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
