3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

From left, Colton Ray Bennett, Patrick Jefferson Dennis and Seth Palmer Johnson (Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Three more people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Friday in a Walmart parking lot in Fuquay-Varina.

Fuquay-Varina police said Tuesday that the incident was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

Police said Colton Ray Bennett, 18, Patrick Jefferson Dennis, 17, and Seth Palmer Johnson, 17 were in a Ford F150 that met up with two others who were in an Acura.

The two in the Acura, police said, were 17-year-old Bailey Lee Scott and 19-year-old Carlos Daniel DeJesus.

Police said things turned violent when Bennett grabbed money from DeJesus - with no drugs being exchanged - and tried to drive off.

DeJesus grabbed the side of the F150 as it was fleeing the scene and was knocked to the ground. Scott then allegedly fired multiple times inside of the truck, striking Bennett and Dennis, police said.

Both groups drove away and police later found Bennett and Dennis at WakeMed Apex. Both were treated and eventually released from medical care.

Bennett, of Woodview Court in Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Dennis, of Oakridge Duncan Road in Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Johnson, of Saddle Lane in Lillington, was charged with larceny from a person.

The three teens are not in custody.

The two teens in the Acura turned themselves in Monday.

Bailey Lee Scott (left) and Carlos Daniel DeJesus.



Bailey Lee Scott, of Raleigh, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury.

DeJesus, also of Raleigh, is charged with accessory after the fact for attempted murder.

They turned themselves in at the Wake County Detention Center.

Despite the arrests, the investigation remains ongoing, police said. Additional charges could follow.

Raleigh Police, Apex Police, and WakeMed Police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
Related Topics:
shots firedwalmartwake county newsshootingillegal drugsFuquay-VarinaWake County
