Durham police are investigating after three unresponsive people were pulled from a pool early Tuesday morning.Police were called to the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, before 3:30 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning.Authorities pulled three people from the pool and started to administer CPR once learning they were unresponsive.They have been transported to the hospital for further care.Officers did not comment on the identities of those involved or how the incident occurred.