CRIME

3 Raleigh police officers, wanted man injured after fight breaks out during traffic stop

Officers received minor injuries while attempting to arrest a man in Raleigh. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three Raleigh police officers and a wanted man were injured after a fight broke out during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., four officers stopped a man in the 4200 block of Capital Boulevard.

Upon checking his license and registration, officers learned the suspect, 46-year-old Woodie Herring, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for felony possession of a firearm.

When officers attempted to detain Herring, he attempted to pull a firearm, police said.

A fight ensued, injuring Herring and three officers; all sustained minor injuries.

Herring was taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and four felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
