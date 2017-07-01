3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars

Left: Timothy Lassiter (17) Middle: Tyquon Mallette(16) Right: Tyler Jackson (17)

Three teens accused of throwing large rocks and damaging several cars in the neighborhoods off Highway 301 are being held in the Cumberland County Jail.At around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Officers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in the incidents. When officials approached the car, they found large rocks and debris inside.The teens arrested were 17-year-old Timothy Lassiter,16-year-old Tyquon Mallette, and 17-year-old Tyler Jackson.The three are being charged with two counts of misdemeanor damage to real property and more than 30 counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property.Lassiter and Jackson received a $21,000 secure bond, Mallette received a $20,500 secure bond.The case is still under investigation and two more arrested are expected.