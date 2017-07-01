3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars

CUMBERLAND COUNTY --Three teens accused of throwing large rocks and damaging several cars in the neighborhoods off Highway 301 are being held in the Cumberland County Jail.
At around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Officers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in the incidents. When officials approached the car, they found large rocks and debris inside.
The teens arrested were 17-year-old Timothy Lassiter,16-year-old Tyquon Mallette, and 17-year-old Tyler Jackson.
The three are being charged with two counts of misdemeanor damage to real property and more than 30 counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property.
Lassiter and Jackson received a $21,000 secure bond, Mallette received a $20,500 secure bond.
The case is still under investigation and two more arrested are expected.