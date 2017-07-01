3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens are arrested following incidents of damaged vehicles. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY --
Three teens accused of throwing large rocks and damaging several cars in the neighborhoods off Highway 301 are being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Officers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in the incidents. When officials approached the car, they found large rocks and debris inside.

Left: Timothy Lassiter (17) Middle: Tyquon Mallette(16) Right: Tyler Jackson (17)



The teens arrested were 17-year-old Timothy Lassiter,16-year-old Tyquon Mallette, and 17-year-old Tyler Jackson.

The three are being charged with two counts of misdemeanor damage to real property and more than 30 counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

Lassiter and Jackson received a $21,000 secure bond, Mallette received a $20,500 secure bond.

The case is still under investigation and two more arrested are expected.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Governor Roy Cooper signs 'brunch bill'
Show More
Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash
1 killed in I-95 crash north of Fayetteville
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
NYPD: Hospital gunman tried to set self on fire before suicide
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
More News
Top Video
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Big changes coming to Raleigh's Moore Square
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
More Video