3-year-old stabbed in Idaho birthday party rampage dies: Police

BILL HUTCHINSON
A 3-year-old girl attacked at her birthday party by a knife-wielding man who stabbed five other children and three adults in Boise, Idaho, has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

The girl, whose name had not been released, died at a trauma center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was flown for treatment.

"It is with deep sorrow we share the news that she has passed away today," Boise police said in a statement.

The suspect, Timothy Kinner, 30, was arrested charged with nine counts of aggravated battery, and six counts of injury to a child. Police said the charges will likely be amended now that one of the victims has died.

Seven of the other eight victims remain in the hospital, many with serious or critical injuries, police said. One child was treated and released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Show More
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland
More News