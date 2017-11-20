EXPLOSION

Firefighters among 33 injured after explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor, NY

Joe Torres reports on the injuries after the pair of explosions in Orange County. (Photo/Jerry Barao via AP)

By Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, New York --
More than two dozen people, including firefighters, were injured in a fire that followed an explosion at a manufacturing plant in New York's Hudson Valley.

The explosion happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the north section of Verla International - a business that makes cosmetics, primarily nail polish. It's located at 463 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor in Orange County.

Here is raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:
At about 10:40 a.m., a second explosion occurred at the plant, New Windsor police said.

Altogether, 33 people were injured in the fire. Seven of them are firefighters for the city of Newburgh. All of the people injured are expected to survive. One person remains unaccounted for.

Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place alert for people who are in the immediate area of the plant.

Photos from the scene:



Vails Gate firefighters are currently at the scene fighting the fire, as well as hazmat teams. One big concern is whether the odor in the immediate area is safe or toxic.

