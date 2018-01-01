4 arrested after man calls 911 to report brother shot

Javon Blue and Dante Pate (top row) Tywuan Jackson and Johnny London (bottom row) (Credit: High Point police)

HIGH POINT --
Investigators say a 38-year-old man died in North Carolina after his brother called 911 to report a shooting.

High Point Police said four people have been charged with murder in the killing around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the officers pulled Charles Anderson away from the home when they arrived because they weren't sure exactly where the shots were fired.

Authorities say other officers soon found four suspects inside a home.

Police said in a statement that 24-year-old Javon Blue; 22-year-old Dante Pate; 26-year-old Tywuan Jackson; and 35-year-old Johnny London, were all arrested at a nearby home. It wasn't known if they had lawyers.

Police didn't give a motive for the shooting.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
