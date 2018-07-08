U.S. & WORLD

4 boys rescued from cave in Thailand

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News reports as two boys emerge from a cave as the Thai government has launched a rescue mission. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP)

MAE SAI, Thailand --
Thai navy SEALs say rescuers have taken four members of a youth soccer team out of the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.

The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.
EMBED More News Videos

Photos from social media show the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach, all of whom have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks.


Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said that 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and that two divers would accompany each boy as they're gradually extracted.

The operation began at 10 a.m. Shortly before 8 p.m., the SEALs reported on their official Facebook page that four had been rescued.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsoccerwater rescue
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Reckless driver report helps police find missing man
Show More
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
More News