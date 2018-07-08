4 boys rescued from cave in Thailand

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3722351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Photos from social media show the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach, all of whom have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks.

Thai navy SEALs say rescuers have taken four members of a youth soccer team out of the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said that 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and that two divers would accompany each boy as they're gradually extracted.The operation began at 10 a.m. Shortly before 8 p.m., the SEALs reported on their official Facebook page that four had been rescued.