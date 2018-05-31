  • LIVE VIDEO Governor Cooper visits western counties affected by heavy rains

4 dead after Alberto hits western NC; State of Emergency declared

Heavy rains caused several weather-related issues for McDowell County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC --
At least five people are dead since Alberto arrived in western North Carolina.

Two people died in a collapsed home in the Heavenly Mountain community near Boone, according to Boone Police Sgt. Shane Robbins.

The Watauga Democrat reported that first responders were asked to respond to a landslide into a single-family dwelling Wednesday afternoon resulting in "catastrophic destruction of the structure from a gas leak," according to Robbins

Two persons were reported to be in the structure at the time. Robbins said search and rescue operations were initiated when Boone Fire arrived and two victims were found dead in the rubble.

WYFF-TV anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were killed Monday when a tree fell across the highway and crushed a vehicle they were in.

A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.


Heavy rains caused several weather-related issues for McDowell County including flooding and emergency evacuations.

On Wednesday, evacuation orders for residents living below Lake Tahoma were canceled after an engineer deemed it safe.

Heavy rains and flash flooding causes major washouts on roads



Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday McDowell County Emergency Management reported the lake's dam was in imminent failure.



However, an engineer performed a safety inspection and determined that the evacuation order is no longer needed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in western counties after heavy rains strained dams and caused mudslides that blocked roads.

Forecasters said isolated heavy rainstorms are possible the rest of the week and could instantly cause flooding in areas of the mountains that have had 20 inches of rain in the past 15 days.

Heavy rains bring flooding to the western part of the state



Across the county, hundreds of people are dealing with flood damage. Several roadways were impacted by flooding and part of a bridge on Orchard Street was washed away.



Emergency Management asked the McDowell County public to remain alert for additional updates, as additional rainfall was expected Wednesday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued through 8 a.m. Thursday for all of Western North Carolina.



McDowell County Schools were closed Wednesday following the flooding, and had a delayed opening Thursday.

Officials closed Interstate 40 for a few hours Tuesday night after a mudslide by the Buncombe/McDowell County line.

Fire officials said the slide hit the vehicles at mile marker 67 near Old Fort Mountain.

Man who survived I-40 mudslide in western NC tells what happened
On Wednesday, crews were cleaning up the mess left by a mudslide on Interstate 40.


Officials said several cars were stuck but no injuries were reported.

NC State Highway Patrol said the interstate reopened just after 1 a.m.
