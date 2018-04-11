Four East Carolina University students have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a fraternity house Wednesday.
The search happened at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity house, a privately-owned off-campus facility.
According to WCTI, it resulted in the seizure of marijuana, more than 2,500 Xanax bars and two shotguns.
Grant Swanner, 20, Nolan Leonard, 19, Jordan Kowalski, 20, and William Carter, 20, were charged.
Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs, issued a statement that read, in part: "It is disappointing that some groups or individuals do not see the value in improving the positive footprint their organizations can and do have on young men and women and in our community. Many of our Greek organizations are following their chapter's principles. However, ECU, along with the national organization, is committed to holding these individuals and groups accountable. It is imperative that we continue to work swiftly when we learn of violations and continue to be proactive in educating and training our students involved in fraternity and sorority life."
