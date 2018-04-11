Four East Carolina University students arrested after drugs, guns seized at fraternity house

Left to right: Grant Swanner, Nolan Leonard and Jordan Kowalski. Not pictured: William Carter. (Credit: WCTI)

Four East Carolina University students have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a fraternity house Wednesday.

The search happened at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity house, a privately-owned off-campus facility.
According to WCTI, it resulted in the seizure of marijuana, more than 2,500 Xanax bars and two shotguns.

Grant Swanner, 20, Nolan Leonard, 19, Jordan Kowalski, 20, and William Carter, 20, were charged.

Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs, issued a statement that read, in part: "It is disappointing that some groups or individuals do not see the value in improving the positive footprint their organizations can and do have on young men and women and in our community. Many of our Greek organizations are following their chapter's principles. However, ECU, along with the national organization, is committed to holding these individuals and groups accountable. It is imperative that we continue to work swiftly when we learn of violations and continue to be proactive in educating and training our students involved in fraternity and sorority life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
Fayetteville police: Man carjacked woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Show More
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
More News