4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County

Four people are in the hospital following a car crash Sunday night.According to the Four Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Humming Bird and Wade Road.When firefighters arrived, they found that a pickup truck carrying four boys had driven head-on into a tree.It took crews over an hour to extricate the driver from the vehicle.Once all of the passengers were removed, three of them were taken to WakeMed and the fourth was taken to WakeMed's Children's Emergency Department.All of the boys were under the age of 18, authorities said.Three of the boys, including the child, were listed in serious condition; the other was listed as critical.Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident and has yet to comment on how the accident happened.