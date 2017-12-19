4 missing Alabama brothers found safe in Burke County; parents arrested

Marcus Simmons (left) Karissa Cummings (right) (Credit: WAAY)

BURKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Police in Alabama said authorities in Morganton have found four young brothers who had been missing since Dec. 8.

Records show the boys' noncustodial parents, 29-year-old Karissa Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Simmons, turned themselves in to Morganton police on Monday night.

Police in Arab, Alabama, were waiting for the parents to sign extradition paperwork and officials said the boys were not hurt.

Investigators told WSOC that the boys were staying at a home in Burke County.

Cummings is the mother of three of the four boys and Simmons is the father of all four boys.

Both are being held on a $200,000 bond and will have an extradition hearing Wednesday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a missing child alert for four brothers who were headed to North Carolina on Dec. 11.

The Alabama ABC TV station reported that police said officials with the Blount County Department of Human Resources had placed 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 5-year-old Nicolas Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, and 11-year-old Ian Simmons with their grandmother after removing the children from their parents' home.

Cummings and Simmons were accused of taking the four boys from their grandmother's home around midnight on Dec. 3 without the grandmother's knowledge.

Police said the pair didn't forcefully enter the house and most likely had a key.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
