U.S. & WORLD

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News reports as two boys emerge from a cave as the Thai government has launched a rescue mission. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP)

MAE SAI, Thailand --
The official heading the operation to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand says the operation is going "better than expected."

Chiang Rai provincial acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn made the comment at a news conference Sunday evening after rescuers extracted four of the boys from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks. Narongsak said the four were then taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Narongsak said the healthiest have been taken out first, and the next phase of the operation would start in 10-20 hours.

EMBED More News Videos

Photos from social media show the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach, all of whom have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks.



He said that 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and that two divers would accompany each boy as they're gradually extracted.
ABC NEWS LIVE COVERAGE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsoccerwater rescue
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Show More
Reckless driver report helps police find missing man
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
More News