4 teens charged in connection with shooting death of boy, 17

BURLINGTON, North Carolina --
Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in North Carolina.

The Times-News of Burlington reports that a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 7 death of Travonte Contrell Compton. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Eighteen-year-old Daquan Amare Rogers had been arrested Nov. 13 and charged with multiple offenses, including accessory after the fact and harboring a fugitive. A 16-year-old girl was then arrested Nov. 15 and charged with common law obstruction of justice.

Police had found Compton dead from a gunshot wound in the back seat of a car.

It's unclear if any of the teens charged have lawyers.
