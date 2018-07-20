4-year-old boy dies, 2-year-old brother hospitalized after being pulled from hot car

ABC's Maggie Rulli reports on the death of a young boy who was left in a hot car in Connecticut.

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut --
The investigation continues into an incident in Connecticut in which a young child died and his brother was hospitalized after police say they were pulled from a hot car.

Police responded to an apartment complex in West Haven on Treat Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of an injured person.

Authorities say the children and their father, who called 911, were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and his 2-year-old brother is still being treated. His condition was not yet known.

Police have not identified the boys or their father but have set up a yellow tape perimeter at the apartment complex as detectives continue to investigate.

They're asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact detectives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
