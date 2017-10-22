47 car break-ins reported in Clayton; no arrests made

Clayton police are warning residents to keep their car doors locked after a string of car break-ins.According to police, over the last month, there have been roughly 47 reported break-ins, adding that they took 29 of those reports on Sunday morning alone.The alleged break-ins came from neighborhoods along Amelia Church Road, including the Amelia Village Apartments and the LionsGate and Garrison subdivisions.Reports show none of the vehicles were damaged; all of the victims said their doors were left unlocked.Officers said the suspect(s) passed over several high dollar items, leading them to believe they were searching for cash.On September 27 and 28, 12 break-ins were reported in the Arbors at East Village apartments, Amelia Station Apartments, and Summerlyn neighborhoods.Six more break-ins were reported the following night in the Riverwood Athletic Club community.No arrests have been made.Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 553-4611.