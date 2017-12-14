The fourth person indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office has turned herself in.Veronica Gearon is accused of stealing the second highest amount of all the suspects, but the amount she is accused of embezzling, $81,000, pales in comparison to the more than $900,000 her former boss is accused of stealing.Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick, accused of embezzling more than $926,600 dollars between 2010 to 2016/Troy Ellis, who is said to be Riddick's courier, is accused of taking $50,000 in 2015.Murray Parker, indicted on three counts, is accused of stealing more than $74,000 dollars since 2010.And Gearon, the former Wake County Register of Deeds recording supervisor, has been indicted on six counts of embezzling and is said to have taken more than $80,000 since 2011.Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman, said Riddick is the one who could serve jail time.In 2016, Riddick stepped down from the position, citing health reasons.At the time, County Manager Jim Hartmann stressed her departure was not related to the investigation, but public records are placing Riddick at the center of cash management discrepancies within her office dating back several years.So far, records show more than $1,130,000 in county funds went missing.According to recently unsealed search warrants in the case, Gearon told an SBI investigator the cash deposited to her personal bank accounts came from a friend, her mother, and son. The investigator says her son had a low-paying job and he deposits continued after her mother died and when he asked for the name of the friend, Gearon ended the interview.