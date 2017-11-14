Authorities said five people have been killed, including the gunman, and multiple others injured after a shooting rampage that started at a home and ended at an elementary school in rural Northern California.At least one student was shot and injured at an elementary school after shootings occurred at seven separate scenes near the town of Red Bluff.A second child and a female adult were shot in a truck, authorities said.According to police, it appears that the shooter was randomly picking targets.Police said they were aware of a "domestic violence incident" that had taken place at some point involving the alleged shooter.The gunman was killed after two officers engaged him, law enforcement officials said. The gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.At least seven people were hospitalized after the shooting spree. Police confirmed that students were among those transported to hospitals.Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.About 100 students attend the school, which is the scene of one of the shootings that took place, according to an official.Details were still sketchy hours after the shooting and authorities didn't have a firm count of the wounded due to the number of places where the gunman opened fire in the community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said."It was very clear at the onset that we had an individual that was randomly picking targets," Johnston said.He declined to release the name of the shooter but said the gunfire began with a domestic violence incident that neighbors reported.A man interviewed by media in the area said his roommate was among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.Brian Flint said that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.Flint said he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.Flint said the neighbor had been shooting hundreds of rounds from large magazines."The crazy thing is, is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines. And, you know, we just, we made it aware that this guy was crazy and he's been threatening us," Flint said.California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement in the wake of the shooting:----------------------------------------