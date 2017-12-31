5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver, Colorado

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say one deputy is dead and four others wounded after a suspect opened fire at a Colorado apartment complex.

By M.L. NESTEL
Five deputies were shot, one fatally, and two civilians were also injured in a shooting in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning that resulted in shots being fired.

They say five deputies and two civilians were shot by the suspect.

One deputy was confirmed dead.

The slain officer was 29 years old and married with two children. He had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.

The deputy killed has been identified as Zachary Parrish, 29 killed. He was only with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department for seven months. He is survived by a wife and two kids.

The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead.



President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.

Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County sheriff and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"


Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshooting
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
Man arrested with weapons hours before NYE party at hotel
Woman facing charges for allegedly giving son cocaine
Cold weather myths debunked
Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home
In review: The news stories that defined 2017
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
First Night Raleigh ready to provide "Wow Factor"
Show More
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
Near record cold for the new year
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Troopers: 6 injured in Johnston County crash
Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement available now
More News
Top Video
SPCA of Wake County rescues puppy abandoned in freezing temps
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
Near record cold for the new year
First Night Raleigh ready to provide "Wow Factor"
More Video