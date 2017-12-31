**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all! #LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Five deputies were shot, one fatally, and two civilians were also injured in a shooting in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver.Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning that resulted in shots being fired.They say five deputies and two civilians were shot by the suspect.One deputy was confirmed dead.The slain officer was 29 years old and married with two children. He had been with the agency for about seven months.The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.The deputy killed has been identified as Zachary Parrish, 29 killed. He was only with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department for seven months. He is survived by a wife and two kids.The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead.President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County sheriff and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"