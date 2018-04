A 52-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home in Harnett County Thursday night.Harnett County fire and EMS responded to the fire at 121 Lamm Avenue in Erwin around 9:53 p.m.When crews arrived, they found a fire mostly contained to the bedroom in the front of the home.After the fire was contained, crews found 52-year-old Sherry Jean Harris dead inside.The cause of the fire is under investigation.