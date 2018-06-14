Officials: 54 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas

Authorities are investigating after undocumented immigrants were found in a truck Tuesday night in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A South Texas man has been charged with human smuggling after 54 immigrants, including some children, were found in a semitrailer in San Antonio.

Officials said Wednesday the federal charges were filed against 36-year-old Gerardo Javier Carreon (kah-reh-YOHN') of Laredo, Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden said at a news conference that the immigrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Brazil. All have been detained, with five receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries incurred while trying to flee the truck and agents.

The truck filled with men, women and children was discovered in San Antonio about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. City fire chief Charles Hood says the truck was air-conditioned and water was provided inside the trailer for the immigrants.
