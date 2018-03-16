6 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3220475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

A pedestrian bridge being built across an eight-lane highway collapsed at a Miami-area college Thursday, killing six people, authorities said.At a news briefing Thursday evening, officials said four people were found dead at the site of a collapsed pedestrian bridge and nine others were taken to hospitals.At least five vehicles were crushed in the collapse.Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said his crew is used high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs, search cameras, and other equipment in the frantic race to find any survivors still trapped in the rubble of the South Florida pedestrian bridge collapse.Downey said at a news conference Thursday evening that the work is dangerous and difficult but is continuing. He said his crews has traveled to building collapses elsewhere in the world but now is working as fast as they can."We have to remove some of this piece by piece. It's very unstable," Downey said.Aerial footage at the site showed a trained dog running atop fallen concrete and sniffing in the crevices for any victims.Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida joined first responders and Gov. Rick Scott at the briefing. He said he lamented the "tragic accident" and noted the pedestrian bridge was intended to be an innovative and "one-of-a-kind engineering design."Rubio said the public and the families of the dead and injured deserve to know "what went wrong."Earlier, several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities searched the rubble for survivors."I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation and would offer whatever support was needed.Cristina Rodriguez, a 23-year-old junior who was on spring break with other students, said she was not surprised when she heard the bridge collapsed."I just felt the bridge was done too quickly to believe the bridge was stable and sound to support everything that was on there," said Rodriguez, who was not on campus Thursday but drives through the intersection almost daily.The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven-lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.MCM, the Miami-based construction management firm who won the bridge contract, took its website down on Thursday. But an archived version of the website featured a news release touting the project."This our first Design-Build with FIGG Bridge Engineers, a nationally acclaimed, award-winning firm based out of Tallahassee. FIGG has designed iconic bridges all over the country, including Boston's famous Leonard P. Zakim Bridge and Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge."Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg said his university and a neighboring community were celebrating the campus' new pedestrian bridge less than a week ago.Authorities said the bridge was an innovative university project designed to link its campus with the nearby community of Sweetwater in South Florida."This bridge was about goodness, not sadness," Rosenberg said. "Now we're feeling immense sadness, uncontrollable sadness. And our hearts go out to all those affected, their friends and their families."Rosenberg spoke at a news conference Thursday evening with fire and law enforcement authorities and political leaders. He added that the university is committed to assisting in all efforts to overcome the tragic bridge collapse earlier Thursday.