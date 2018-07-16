Police say infant left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby dies after being left in car for 2 hours

MEDINA, Ohio --
Police said a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio has died.

Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles south of Cleveland.

Officers said that the girl was taken to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities said they will release more details on the child's death once they are known.

They said it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carchild left in carchild deathu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after Caldwell Co. deputy shot during traffic stop
What you shouldn't buy on Prime Day
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride
Trump to Putin: The world wants us to get along
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Report: Durham man found shot in car
Body found in Raleigh identified as 21-year-old man
Durham police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Robeson County deputies respond to fatal work accident at Campbell Soup facility
Chicago woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
More News