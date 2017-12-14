A Raleigh man has been arrested following accusations that he raped a 6-year-old child.On Wednesday, police arrested 67-year-old Willie Bryant, of Fayetteville Street, after he allegedly raped and took indecent liberties with the young girl in Clayton.Arrest records show the incidents happened in September of 2012.Authorities said Bryant knew the girl and her family, and the incidents happened in Bryant's home over a 3-month period when he lived in Clayton.Bryant is charged with indecent liberties with a child and rape of a child.While the incidents happened more than 5 years ago, officials said there is no statute of limitations on rape or sexual assaults in North Carolina.Online records show he was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $525,000 bond.