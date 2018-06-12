  • LIVE VIDEO House voting to override Gov. Cooper's $23.9 billion budget veto

7-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Harnett County lake

(Shutterstock)

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a lake in Harnett County.

The incident happened Saturday in the 900 block of Carolina Way in Sanford.

Deputies said the boy was playing in the water when a family member found him unresponsive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Bystanders performed CPR until medical personnel arrived.

The child was transported to Cape Fear Valley Center and then transferred to UNC Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredharnett county news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with students
President Trump, Kim Jong Un sign document at summit
No charged against officer who shot man at Zebulon gas station
Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns
President Trump sits down with George Stephanopoulos: TRANSCRIPT
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Florida hostage situation ends with 5 dead, including 4 children
Raleigh college student paralyzed in shooting is back home
Show More
Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440
US to end military exercises in S. Korea, Trump says: Live updates
'They forgot the baby in the car:' 911 call reveals details of Raleigh infant's death
Fayetteville names replacement for ousted District 2 council member
Investigation finds 'significant concerns' at Cary birthing center
More News