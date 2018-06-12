HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a lake in Harnett County.
The incident happened Saturday in the 900 block of Carolina Way in Sanford.
Deputies said the boy was playing in the water when a family member found him unresponsive.
Bystanders performed CPR until medical personnel arrived.
The child was transported to Cape Fear Valley Center and then transferred to UNC Hospital.