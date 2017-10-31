8 dead after Manhattan bike path incident; FBI investigating as possible act of terror

The latest:

JUST IN: Suspect in NYC attack identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, FL, multiple law enforcement officials tell @ABC. — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

LATEST: Pres. Trump briefed on NYC incident by John Kelly, will be continually updated as more details are known, Press Sec. says. — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

At least eight people are dead near the West Side Highway in New York City after they were purposefully struck by a truck; the FBI is now investigating the incident as a possible act of terror, ABC News reports.City officials believe this incident was deliberate and a possible act of terrorism.Multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspect in custody has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, Florida.The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the bike path that runs along the highway in Lower Manhattan.A vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street, hitting multiple people on the path, including a school bus, leaving some dead and "numerous people injured," police said, citing preliminary investigation.The vehicle kept driving south until it hit another vehicle, the police said. At that point, the suspect, who was "displaying imitation firearms," got out of the vehicle and was shot by New York City police, ABC News reports.The NYPD initially said: "We are responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan." But it's not clear yet if any shots were fired.According to a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor has been briefed on the incident and said there is no active threat. He added that multiple people were injured, possibly struck by a vehicle and also possibly shot.President Donald Trump has been briefed as well.This is a look at the scene showing the truck, as provided by the NYPD:Preliminary reports from city officials said they believe this started as a dispute between two drivers with shots fired.The victims are all being treated on the West Side Highway. They will be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.Police are searching the bike path for additional victims. The FBI is responding to the scene.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.