81-year-old charged with murdering wife in Cumberland County

Robert Jackson Sr. (image courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

LINDEN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged an 81-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old wife.

Deputies said Lena Jackson was shot to death in a home on Hawkins Road in Linden November 22.

Her husband, Robert Jackson Sr. was hospitalized after the shooting and released the next day.

After interviewing him and reviewing the evidence, he was arrested in his wife's murder.

He's being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdershootingLindenCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DAY FOUR: Authorities intensify search for Mariah Woods
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Apex man arrested for 12 child sex crime charges
Wake County mother charged after 3-year-old child dies
Man sentenced to 24 years for Fayetteville rape cases
'The Andy Griffith Show's' Jim Nabors dies at age 87
One of two missing dogs in Durham found
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
Show More
Officials: TX teacher had sex, smoked pot with student
Doeren: 'Heart at NC State,' will not take Tennessee job
Homeowner returns home during break-in, exchanges gunfire with suspects
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos