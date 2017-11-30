The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged an 81-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old wife.Deputies said Lena Jackson was shot to death in a home on Hawkins Road in Linden November 22.Her husband, Robert Jackson Sr. was hospitalized after the shooting and released the next day.After interviewing him and reviewing the evidence, he was arrested in his wife's murder.He's being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.