81-year-old woman's body dismembered, placed in storage bins in Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Thana Muhammad wants answers in her murder.

CHICAGO, I.L. --
An elderly woman's family is seeking justice after she was found brutally murdered.

The daughter of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad said her mother's body was found on Sunday inside her home.

Ashanti Chimurenga said "a monster" dismembered Thana's body before placing the pieces inside of two plastic storage bins, WGN-TV reports.

When police arrived at Muhammad's home, her four-door Honda Accord was found stolen along with her purse. The vehicle was found by police on Thursday.

Family members remembered Thana as an active part of her community in Chicago's west side.

"For 40 years, my mother did X-rays, ultrasounds, saving babies' lives...that was my mother, Thana Muhammad," Ashanti said. "...My mother had a right to be safe."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for clues that will lead to her killer or killers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundu.s. & worldmurderhomicide investigationIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street
Ohio man claims to find black widow spider in Kroger broccoli
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Police: Drone-flying man arrested for Philly car break-ins
Advocates hail news of trooper's firings in Kyron Hinton case
Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
Show More
I-Team: Clayton community sweating from swim club in rough water
Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew
Duke wrestler aiming for WWE stardom
New Opioid abuse proposal brings up privacy concerns
Got Text Neck? Doctors say neck and pain issues on rise
More News