A 9-year-old boy was hit in the face with a bullet when shots were fired into a Wilson home Wednesday night.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Stantonsburg Road.The family of the boy told ABC11 he was shot near his eye, but he will be OK. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.Police added that the boy's condition is not life-threatening.Police have not said whether the home was targeted, if this was random or if it was accidental.The case is still being actively investigated.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.