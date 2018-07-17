9-year-old girl killed by stray gunfire while inside her home: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by stray gunfire while inside her New Jersey home in the middle of the night, local police said.

The shooter or shooters had fired several shots, hitting cars in Bridgeton at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Bridgeton Police Department said.

At least one bullet went into the 9-year-old's home through a back wall and hit the young girl, police said.

The family of the girl, whose name was not released, took her to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton where she was pronounced dead, police said.

"We need the public's help in general," Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said in a statement, "but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim, we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately."

Police presence has increased in the area, the department said, adding that officers canvassed the neighborhood Tuesday morning and interviewed dozens of people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
Utz recalls barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Officials announce plan to handle Wake County's growing population
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at New Jersey beach
NC county to permit alligator hunting due to over population
Show More
WHOA! Texas fishermen catch 14-foot-long hammerhead shark
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Trump balloon baby may be coming to U.S.
Police ID person fatally shot in Fayetteville home; Suspect on the loose
Durham Police: Man charged after being shot during attempted robbery near mini mart
More News