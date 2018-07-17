9-year-old girl killed by stray gunfire while inside her home: Police

A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by stray gunfire while inside her New Jersey home in the middle of the night, local police said.The shooter or shooters had fired several shots, hitting cars in Bridgeton at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Bridgeton Police Department said.At least one bullet went into the 9-year-old's home through a back wall and hit the young girl, police said.The family of the girl, whose name was not released, took her to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton where she was pronounced dead, police said."We need the public's help in general," Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said in a statement, "but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim, we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately."Police presence has increased in the area, the department said, adding that officers canvassed the neighborhood Tuesday morning and interviewed dozens of people.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.