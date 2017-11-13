911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 'road-rage' shooting

Raleigh Police say a woman was shot after an apparent road-rage incident Friday.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are still looking for the person(s) responsible for an apparent road-rage shooting on I-440 East between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Rd on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., 22-year-old Alexus Thomas was shot at least once in the lower part of her body, police said, adding that there were multiple bullet holes in the driver side door.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A chilling 911 call shows the terror the victims faced during the incident.

"Oh my God! I just got shot," the caller, who is apparently the driver's unidentified sister, said. "I think my sister got shot ... Baby, are you bleeding? Baby are you, are you bleeding? Oh my God, she's bleeding!"


Thomas was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police think the incident happened when Thomas accidentally cut off another driver, who became irate.

"This guy ... he was punching on his, he was, he had his brights on," the woman explained in the 911 call. " And then he started going crazy, and we started getting on the interstate and he was like (expletive) I don't care."

The suspect was reportedly driving a BMW but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayraleigh policeraleigh newswake county newswoman shotroad rageRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Former Fayetteville St. coach Jeff Capel Jr. dies of ALS
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Alleged Fay. ISIS supporter pleads guilty to tax charges
Northwood High School in Pittsboro put on lockdown
Show More
Two trapped in car following crash in Fayetteville
PR seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
Church fire in Catawba County ruled suspicious
Apartment floor collapses during college party
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos